For years, Meg O’Neill clashed with environmentalists as chief executive of one of Australia’s biggest energy companies. Now she has been tapped to lead BP and steer the company back to its oil-and-gas roots.
BP’s new CEO is an American defender of oil and gas
SummaryFormer Exxon executive Meg O’Neill is set to become the first woman to lead an oil major.
