BR Shetty resigns as co-chairman of Finablr

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Monday that a commercial court in Bengaluru has temporarily restrained Shetty from selling certain assets following a petition filed by Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC. State-owned Bank of Baroda had in May got a similar relief from a sessions court in Bengaluru. According to another Bloomberg report on 30 April, Finablr, uncovered about $1 billion of debt hidden from its board that may have been used for purposes outside of the company, compounding a scandal that pushed its sister firm NMC Health Plc into administration.