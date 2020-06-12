BR Shetty’s firm Neopharma may be offered debt recast

The bank had earlier sought a similar injunction from a sessions court in Bengaluru. The court offered partial relief and barred Shetty and his wife from selling or transferring only the 16 properties used as collateral for securing loans of ₹1,912 crore from BoB. This is the bank’s exposure to the Shetty group of companies. One of his companies Unimoni Financial Services Ltd (erstwhile UAE Exchange) has credit lines sanctioned from Indian banks like Dhanlaxmi Bank, BoB, CSB Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and South Indian Bank, as per a list of registered charges available on the registrar of companies’ website.