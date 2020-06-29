Brand value, AOP, few assets before potential bidders of Jet Airways

New Delhi: With Jet Airways finding renewed interest among some new bidders, there is fresh focus on the beleaguered airline's asset base, which could include its brand value, its Air Operator Permit (AOP), a stake in a profitable frequent flyer programme and a few relatively old planes appear to be few assets before potential bidders of the airline, industry experts told Mint.

The emergence of new bidders has rekindled interest in the residual asset value of bankrupt Jet Airways. Potential bidders for Jet Airways are probably looking at international bilateral rights, six old aircraft, the airline's ticketing and code share arrangement with other legacy airlines in the past, the Jet Airways brand value as a known full-service carrier, fixed assets which are still not auctioned since bankruptcy procedures never started, and human resource, since not everyone from the airline has got the job till date, said Nripendra Singh, industry principal, aerospace, defence and security practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Challenges to turn around the airline will include the grounded airline's existing debt obligation, pending dues towards employees, airports, ground handlers and other stakeholders like caterers, fuelers, high costs of restarting operations as maintenance costs to restart operations using grounded aircraft are going to be high, and hiring pilots to operate such aircraft, and low travel demand due to Covid-19, Singh said.

"The loyalty programme of Jet Airways (InterMiles) is still functional and has data of passengers. Data (may) look small but it’s of a big value" Singh added.

Jet Airways also had some key slots at busy foreign airports as well as key domestic airports like Delhi and Mumbai, said a senior airline official requesting anonymity. "However, rights to these slots have expired and other airlines are now using them. It will be a tough fight to get these slots back from the incumbents," the official said.

"The key attractions for potential bidders for the airline will be its AOP (air operator permit) and the Jet Airways brand," the official added.

Jet Airways also owned a few planes -- including Boeing 777, Boeing 737, and Airbus 330 aircraft -- while a large number of aircraft in its fleet were leased and were sent back to lessors after the airline was grounded.

"The airline still has in its fleet a few Boeing 777 and Boeing 737 planes," said independent aviation analyst Ameya Joshi, also the founder of NetworkThoughts, adding that airlines around the world are using Boeing 737 and Boeing 777 aircraft for their operations.

The turnaround of Jet Airways will, however, not be easy even if a new promoter comes on board as the airline will need a huge amount of cash infusion to take to the skies again.

"The latest decision of the resolution professional (RP) to finalise four potential bidders for Jet Airways seems like a delay tactic. None of the groups shortlisted by the RP has strong aviation experience or are known to be backed by big money," said an industry expert, who didn't want to be quoted.

The resolution professional to grounded Jet Airways has finalized four consortia of potential bidders who may submit a bid proposal after due diligence. This is the fourth attempt by the resolution professional to find a suitor to revive the ailing airline.

The four consortia include the UK’s Kalrock Capital Partners along with Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan, Abu Dhabi-based Imperial Capital Investments Llc along with Haryana based Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt. Ltd and Mumbai-based Big Charter Pvt. Ltd, Canada-based entrepreneur Sivakumar Rasiah, and Kolkata’s Alpha Airways.

Last week, the potential bidders were given two weeks to review the financial health of the company and firm up their bids.

When contacted, Jet Airways resolution professional, Grant Thornton's Ashish Chhawchharia didn't offer comments.

Jet Airways hasn’t flown since 17 April, 2019 after it grounded all its operations due to an acute shortage of funds.

Gopika Gopakumar contributed to the story

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated