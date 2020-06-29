Brand value, AOP, few assets before potential bidders of Jet Airways

The emergence of new bidders has rekindled interest in the residual asset value of bankrupt Jet Airways. Potential bidders for Jet Airways are probably looking at international bilateral rights, six old aircraft, the airline's ticketing and code share arrangement with other legacy airlines in the past, the Jet Airways brand value as a known full-service carrier, fixed assets which are still not auctioned since bankruptcy procedures never started, and human resource, since not everyone from the airline has got the job till date, said Nripendra Singh, industry principal, aerospace, defence and security practice at Frost & Sullivan.