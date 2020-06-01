Branded salons to get a makeover as they reopen for biz

Sensing the anxiety among customers in an industry that depends heavily on the human touch, a clutch of branded chain of salons, including Lakme, Kaya Skin Clinic and L’Oréal Professional, have started training their staff and launched a sanitization drive before opening doors to customers. Salons might end up looking like a medical facility with staff wearing persona protection equipment, gloves, head and face cover apart from undergoing regular temperature screenings, with limited appointments and preference for plastic money to minimize the risk of infection.