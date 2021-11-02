‘Brands are dealing with active listeners to tell their stories’

NEW DELHI : In an increasingly complex world of user-generated content across social media and other digital platforms, the consumer is the storyteller. And that is one of the biggest challenges for a marketer or advertiser who wants to tell the story of his/her brand. This is compounded by shorter attention spans as well as content overdose, which leads to content indigestion, said Prasoon Joshi, poet, lyricist and adman. He was delivering the keynote address at Mint’s Marketing Summit 2021. Chief executive officer of McCann Worldgroup India and chairman, APAC, for the company, Joshi spoke of the challenges and gave insights on why storytelling continues to remain the heart and soul of modern marketing.

