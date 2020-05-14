NEW DELHI : Brands across categories are creating mental health content on digital platforms to help people fight negativity and stress caused by a national lockdown that started its eighth week on Wednesday, hoping to win lasting loyalty from young consumers.

These include e-consultations with psychologists, stress-busting activities and multiple relaxation techniques across their digital and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube that reach millions.

HDFC Bank, BigBasket, Max Healthcare and Max Bupa Insurance are among companies that are actively helping their consumers fight negativity in the face of lockdown-specific stress factors such as financial insecurity, income loss, social isolation, health concerns and fear of the unknown.

Advertising experts believe that as GenZ and millennials face the greatest challenge of their generations, they will remember those companies that made a difference to their lives and helped them combat this crisis. Such meaningful initiatives will create brand love and loyalty, which no paid promotions can chieve, they believe.

“An already anxious generation—now trapped inside their homes—needs mental health support to come to them. So the brands with an “am here for you" attitude are the ones who shall be appreciated in the long run", said Anupama Ramaswamy, national creative director, Dentsu Impact.

Amit Kekre, national strategy head at DDB Mudra Group, said it could be an excellent opportunity for youth brands to create meaningful conversations among their target group which has understood the growing importance of mental health.

“It provides brands with an excellent opportunity to make consumers feel they are not just there for profiteering but are also interested in their well-being. Moreover, especially in the times we find ourselves in, where we are all grappling with unprecedented stress, if brands can offer solutions to navigate it, there is a lot for them to gain," he added.

E-consultation sessions with psychologists have emerged as the most common initiative among brands.

HDFC Bank, for instance, has been conducting radio shows on Big FM with a psychologist on anxiety and working from home apart from hosting regular sessions on meditation, yoga, fitness and zumba. The bank has also partnered with author and depression survivor Shaheen Bhatt who is featured in a #NoFrownLockdown video series where she shares her personal tips to tide over lockdown blues. It is also leveraging art therapy by running ‘The Art Project’ as a de-stressing activity, asking consumers to submit art work entries with a chance to win prizes.

“As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we want to do the best we can for our nation," said Ravi Santhanam, chief marketing officer, HDFC Bank.

Online grocer Big Basket recently conducted Facebook live with Bengaluru-based psychologist Paras Sharmaon ways to stay motivated and positive during the lockdown. “Considering how anxiety and other factors are affecting everyone, we felt it would be helpful to address these concerns, in addition to delivering groceries. That’s why we are partnering with psychologists and other experts to conduct live sessions on Facebook and other channels. We will continue to do more of this," said a spokesperson for Big Basket.

Apart from hosting Facebook videos on emotional wellness with a psychotherapist, health insurance firm Max Bupa has also partnered with Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty to create yoga videos on Facebook and Instagram to stay active and beat stress.

Max Healthcare chain of hospitals has been using social media for giving tips to cope with pandemic anxiety and busting various myths around coronavirus, which often lead to panic and anxiety.

