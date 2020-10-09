Brands face a new online threat: Disinformation attacks

Disinformation is the newest manifestation of the shady art of mental manipulation, which already has a history in the world of cybersecurity. First there were phishing attacks, where victims would get bogus email messages designed to trick them into divulging their online passwords or downloading malicious software. These early efforts evolved into more complicated “social engineering" techniques, where hackers first conduct background research and then call employees pretending to be co-workers, for example, and trick them into handing over data granting access to corporate networks.