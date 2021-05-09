NEW DELHI : A variety of brands across categories have launched advertising campaigns celebrating International Mother's Day advertising campaigns held on 9 May. From expressing gratitude to mothers, to giving them a chance to upskill themselves and restart their careers, the campaigns touch upon a variety of motherhood related themes.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, through its banking programme for women on Kotak Silk, is putting the spotlight on #MomsOnDuty and their unwavering commitment to serve those in need.

The campaign features two women—one is a doctor, the other runs a home tiffin service. In a tribute to mothers everywhere, the #MomsOnDuty campaign acknowledges their invaluable contributions during pandemic, caring for their own families, while serving so many more.

“This crisis has uncovered brave hearts all around us. Kotak Silk recognizes all the passionate moms out there—they could be front line heroes or play a role behind the scenes. They are all warriors who are out to make a difference and we salute them," said Elizabeth Venkataraman, joint president-consumer, commercial and wealth marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Fashion retailer Shopper's Stop's digital campaign titled, #MyFirstLove narrates the story of mothers being our first teachers and motivators. From dressing their kids up to look like showstoppers at our first costume party, to teaching us how to do makeup, to sacrificing their work to attend to our cricket practice or for teaching us how to bake.

UTI Mutual Fund (UTIMF) Mother's Day campaign has tried to communicate the message of how all small daily habits that our mothers inculcate in us since our childhood, can help one become a responsible and smart investor with the chorus of the song going as "Sahi Baat Mummy Ne Kahi Thi". The film pays tribute to small pieces of advice, instilled by mothers in their children which help them become better investors and eventually better human beings in life.

Meanwhile, edtech firm Great Learning's campaign encourages mothers to reboot their careers and get back to work. The company has its second edition of #HerFreshStart campaign. As a part of this initiative, the company will offer a scholarship of up to 50% to selected mothers who can enroll for their choice of career-critical programmes such as data science, business analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital marketing .

In the first edition of #HerFreshStart campaign, Great Learning received applications from more than 200 mothers, of whom five were provided scholarships to upskill themselves.

Great Learning is inviting people to nominate mothers (who have taken a break after motherhood and are struggling to get back to work) across their social media handles. Mothers can also nominate themselves on these handles.

Aparna Mahesh, chief marketing officer, Great Learning, said, “Through this campaign, we aim to do just that by providing an opportunity for mothers to resume their career by helping them hone their skills. Upskilling will enable mothers who are looking to restart their career as opportunities continue to open up in fields such as analytics, AI, digital marketing and cloud computing, and more."

