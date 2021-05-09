Brands launch ad campaigns to celebrate International Mother's Day

UTI Mutual Fund (UTIMF) Mother's Day campaign has tried to communicate the message of how all small daily habits that our mothers inculcate in us since our childhood, can help one become a responsible and smart investor with the chorus of the song going as "Sahi Baat Mummy Ne Kahi Thi". The film pays tribute to small pieces of advice, instilled by mothers in their children which help them become better investors and eventually better human beings in life.