Brands leverage Rahul Bose viral video to create moment marketing campaigns

New Delhi: Nearly a dozen brands across services and product categories including Amazon, OYO, and Zomato jumped into the Rahul Bose viral video where he calls out five-star hotel JW Marriott, Chandigarh for billing two bananas for ₹442. The price of the banana included GST which is incidentally not applicable on fresh fruit and vegetables.

The viral video tweet, which garnered over 20,000 likes and 5,000 retweets, became the hotbed for quirky brand campaigns which leveraged the buzz around the tweet.

JW Marriott’s competitor, The Park chain of hotels cheekily posted a picture of bananas accompanied by a message ‘The Park serves complimentary bananas at its spa’ with J(ust)W(ow) taking a dig at its competitor. Taj also tweeted that they will serve complimentary seasonal fresh fruits to all its guests, OYO on the other hand said for ₹442 you can get a whole room.

Not just hospitality players, e-commerce platform Amazon shared that in ₹442 a user can get multiple services including Prime video, free-delivery, same day shipping among many other things. Paisabazaar, Pizza Hut, Nature’s Basket, Reliance Smart also tweeted similar quirky campaigns attracting online conversations and buzz.

“Moment marketing is essential for brands which are conversational in nature, but it can never be the center piece of communication. These are fly by night marketing campaigns and cannot sustain beyond a week worth of conversations so it has to be done in real time," said Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive and co-founder, White Rivers Media.

Some other noteworthy posts were by brands such as Manforce Condoms and Ola cabs which took the humorous route to plug in their brand on social media platforms.

According to Rohit Raj, co-founder and creative chief of GroupM-owned digital agency The Glitch, moment marketing lets brands jump into conversations and make themselves relevant to their audiences by being a part of the trend. However, he is quick to warn that the need to jump into the trending conversations when they are at their peak to get any momentum creates immense pressure on brands.

“In today’s day and age where trends change every hour, it doesn’t give brands too much time to play around. What that could sometimes lead to is a hasty idea that is done for the sake of being party to a trend which could backfire. Then there are brands that mistake moment marketing as an excuse to give their point of view on everything that trends. This just makes them completely disconnect from their audiences and reversing the whole point of moment marketing itself," he added.

Not just quirky and humorous campaigns, moment marketing can also be deeply engaging and meaningful as exemplified by hotel booking e-commerce website ixigo which sprung into action to create an explanatory video on ‘What not to take from a hotel room’ after a video of an Indian family being shamed by the staff of a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, for stealing hand wash dispenser and hair dryer, has now gone viral on social media.

“I thought the Ixigo video was superb purely from a timing perspective. Brands can do so much when it comes to moment marketing from instant tweets, videos to full blow ads," said Glitch’s Raj.