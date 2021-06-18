Brands across categories are riding on the rainbow euphoria as June is observed as Pride Month globally, a movement that brings the entire LGBTQIA+ community together to spread the message of equality.

Rainbow coloured brand logos and hashtags took over platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter as brands latched on to celebrate Pride Month. Additionally, firms launched special edition collections such as watches, apparel, footwear, mobile phone covers to mark celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Senco Gold & Diamonds, for instance, appointed gay athlete Dutte Chand as its new brand ambassador who will feature in a campaign to promote light weight jewellery range Everlite.

Suvankar Sen, chief executive, Senco Gold and Diamonds emphasised that the company has always taken a progressive approach towards its jewellery and promotions.

Senco probably followed in the footsteps of Trivandrum based 100-year-old Bhima Jewellery which captured the transformative journey of a transwoman in its April campaign. “What we wanted to convey through the ad is that whoever one chooses to be, Bhima is there for you. We hope this helps to blur the lines that discriminate on the basis of colour, gender, etc," said Navya Suhas, online operations head, Bhima Jewellery.

Arun Iyer, an advertising veteran and founding partner of Spring Marketing Capital thinks that it has become ‘fashionable’ to do something around Pride Month.

"We have to keep in mind that different markets are at different levels of evolution as well when it comes to LGBTQ community and occasion like Pride Month. Having said that, principally it is a good thing that Indian brands are taking the initiative and trying to craft a narrative around this community," he noted.

Iyer emphasised that brands that are talking to urban audiences who are globally exposed and aware of LGBTQ conversation would be better fitted to do such campaigns.

Direct-to-consumer apparel and accessories brand Bewakoof, for instance, that targets young consumers launched a collection with rainbow themed apparel, footwear and accessories.

Prabhkiran Singh, CEO & founder Bewakoof said LGBTQ+ community in India is slowly finding acceptance (much needed and deserving) in the social fabric of the country, but a lot more needs to be done.

“This is just the start and the month is just an excuse. There is an entire pipeline of Pride products throughout the year", he added.

Similarly, Fossil Watches introduced a Pride Collection. On the other hand, Kay Beauty, the beauty brand created by actress Katrina Kaif in partnership with Nykaa, has collaborated with influencers from LGBTQ community to create make-up looks.

Furniture startup Saraf said it has started the process to hire over 200 people from the LGBTQ+ community in FY21-22. The company said it is already conducting awareness and training-related programs for the lifestyle diversity for their existing employees as well.

"The hiring spree involves channel partners such as Naukri.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, internal company references and other digital platforms, so that the community can be encouraged to participate in ample numbers," Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf furniture.

The company said that it has already shortlisted some candidates for further profile check, and they are expected to be onboarded soon.

Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Bang In The Middle believes that there are brands which are seriously embracing gender diversity and building proposition around it while majority of others are simply riding the wave of social media chatter and hoping to be seen as progressive, contemporary brand.

"The first kind of brand may not necessarily exist in India. The second category is actually not a bad thing to happen as it is generating some level of awareness among common public," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.