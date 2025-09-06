Brazil Regulator Gives Final Approval to Marfrig-BRF Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s antitrust regulator gave final approval to beef supplier Marfrig Global Foods SA’s $2.6 billion takeover of chicken producer BRF SA, paving the way for the creation of one of the world’s largest meat companies.

Advertisement

BRF shareholders approved the Marfrig takeover last month, but the regulator known as Cade delayed a final decision after one member requested more time to submit a vote. The agency’s five other counselors had already voted in favor of the deal, and on Friday the remaining official gave his full approval during an extraordinary session.

Cade, in its decision, didn’t impose any restrictions on the merger.

The transaction, announced in May, has been held up after rival beef supplier Minerva SA raised concerns over competition in the processed food market and the potential impact of a Saudi Arabian investor in the new company. In answer to questions during the investigation from Cade, the investor, which owns major stakes in Minerva and BRF, said it wouldn’t influence the merged entity.

Advertisement

Salic International Investment Co. earlier this week entered into an agreement with Citigroup Inc. to swap its shares in BRF into derivatives, a move seen as helpful to paving the way to the deal’s approval. That eliminated its direct stake, while allowing the Saudi investor to keep an economic interest in the company through the derivatives.

The combined company, MBRF Global Foods Co., is set to rival the world’s top food suppliers. Executives have said the new entity will pursue a listing of its shares in the US as part of a push to unlock value, following a similar move by rival JBS NV earlier this year. MBRF will also consider moving its headquarters to the US, as the country will account for 43% of its revenue, according to BRF Chief Executive Officer Miguel Gularte.

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com