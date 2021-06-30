Brazil suspends $320 million deal with  Bharat Biotech  for  Covaxin

In a statement on Wednesday, Bharat Biotech said it had committed no wrong in the supply contract for the covid vaccine, including the pricing, which was set at $15-20 for export markets. “The pricing of Covaxin has been clearly established at $15-20 per dose for supplies to governments outside India. The pricing for Brazil has also been indicated at $15 per dose. Bharat Biotech has received advance payments from several other countries at the above price points, with supplies in process, pending approvals," it said in a statement.