Brazilians seek out social-media alternatives after ban on Elon Musk’s X

In the U.S., President Biden signed a law in April that requires TikTok’s Beijing-based owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform in a year or face being banned over concerns that the Chinese government could access user data. France last week detained and charged the founder of the popular Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, over accusations he failed to counter the spread of illegal content on the app. Venezuela’s autocratic regime cut access to X last month after a public spat between Musk and President Nicolás Maduro, who had claimed to win re-election in a presidential vote widely seen as fraudulent.