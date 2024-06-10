Brazil's Dasa, Amil in advanced talks to combine hospital businesses

(Adds details, share reaction in paragraphs 3, 5-9) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Diagnosticos da America (Dasa) and health insurance operator Amil are in advanced talks to combine their hospital businesses, Dasa said in a securities filing on Monday.

Under the current negotiations, Dasa and Amil would each own half of hospital chain Impar, a Dasa company that would incorporate hospitals from Amil-owned Rede Americas, said the company.

Rede America hospitals in Northeastern Ceara and Rio Grande do Norte states would not be part of the transaction, while Amil's verticalized hospitals would also be left out, according to Dasa. Twelve Dasa hospitals have been included in the talks, it said.

The deal would also include the transfer of at least 3 billion reais ($559.60 million) of Dasa's debt to Impar, it added.

Dasa said in the filing it "cannot guarantee at this time that such deal will be completed or that the final terms of the transaction will be the same as the ones under current negotiations".

Dasa's shares jumped as much as 10% on Monday after the company also confirmed that it had received a document from Brazilian tycoon Nelson Tanure in which he proposed to combine Dasa's business with his health firm Allianca Saude. Tanure also proposed a cash capital increase to Dasa, but made no plans for acquiring control of the company.

Dasa has not yet made a decision on Tanure's proposal, it said on Monday.

($1 = 5.3610 reais) (Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Susan Fenton)

