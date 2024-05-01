Brazil’s Embraer plots a new 737-sized jet to rival Boeing
Andrew Tangel , Benjamin Katz , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 May 2024, 04:01 PM IST
SummaryThe Brazilian aircraft maker has been sounding out potential partners and financial backers on plans for a new narrow-body aircraft.
With Boeing in the throes of its latest crisis, one of its smaller rivals, Embraer, is exploring options for a new model to challenge the duopoly for large jets that has dominated the industry for almost three decades.
