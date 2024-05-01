Brazil’s Embraer plots a new 737-sized jet to rival Boeing

Airbus has said it is progressing toward bringing its own new narrow-body to the market in the second half of the 2030s. The European plane maker, the world’s biggest, has been exploring multiple options for upgrades that could boost fuel efficiency by 20% to 25% compared with the current A320neo model, including new engine and wing designs. The company has also long touted the possibility of developing a stretched version of its A220—the renamed C Series aircraft it picked up from Bombardier in 2017.