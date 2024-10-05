Brazil’s top court says Elon Musk’s X paid pending fines to wrong bank

The Supreme Court of Brazil delayed a ruling on X's operations after its lawyers did not properly pay fines. X, suspended since late August for failing to follow court orders, claims it has settled all pending fines and seeks service restoration

Reuters
Brazil's Supreme Court said on Friday that lawyers representing social media platform X did not pay pending fines to the proper bank, postponing its decision on whether to allow the tech firm to resume services in Brazil.

The payment of the fines, which X's lawyers argued that the company had paid correctly, is the only outstanding measure demanded by the court to authorize X to operate again in Brazil.

X has been suspended since late August in Brazil, one of its largest and most coveted markets, after not complying with court orders related to hate speech moderation and failing to name a legal representative in the country, as required by law.

Earlier on Friday, X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, filed a fresh request to restore its services in Brazil, saying it had paid all pending fines.

In response to the request, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes requested the payment to be transferred to the right bank.

 

He also determined that once fines are sorted out, Brazil's prosecutor general will give his opinion on the recent requests made by X's legal team in Brazil, which has been seeking to restore the platform in the country.

Following Moraes' decision on Friday, X lawyers again asked the court for authorization to resume operations in Brazil, denying that the company had paid the fines to the wrong account and saying they do not see the need for the prosecutor general to be consulted before the ban is lifted.

After reversing course and following the top court's orders recently, including blocking some accounts under investigation, the company asked the court on Sept. 26 to allow it to resume service in Brazil.

Moraes, however, ruled at the time that X still needed to pay just over $5 million in pending fines before the suspension was lifted.

On Friday, X's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the company had paid 28.6 million reais ($5.24 million) in fines, according to a document seen by Reuters.

 

