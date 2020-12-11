Break up Facebook? It’s complicated, tech experts say.4 min read . 10:04 AM IST
- Splitting off Instagram and WhatsApp potentially would involve years of engineering and legal work
Breaking up Facebook Inc. would be difficult and expensive, but not impossible, according to current and former employees along with tech-industry experts.
In separate antitrust lawsuits filed on Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission and a group of 46 state attorneys general said they would try to make Facebook divest itself of apps Instagram and WhatsApp if the company’s conduct is found to be illegal.
