‘Bribe money’, ‘Forging evidence’: What are the Mehta Family’s allegations against HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan?

The Mehta Family-owned and controlled Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust on Monday, 9 June 2025, pinned a list of allegations against HDFC Bank's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan and the private bank, according to an official release.

The Trust issued a list of allegations against the HDFC Bank and its executive, claiming it's a “summary of misdeeds” of CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan. The allegations ranged from “bribe money” to “forging evidence.”

Mehta Family’s allegations against HDFC Bank CEO The Lilavati Trust, which owns Mumbai's famous Lilavati Hospital, claimed that the HDFC Bank CEO allegedly took ₹2.05 crore in bribes to help the Chetan Mehta Group remain “illegally” in control of the family Trust.

“ ₹2.05 crore bribe money paid to HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan to help Chetan Mehta group remain illegally in control of the Trust and for Financial advice in looting the Trust. No denial by MD/CEO by these bribe and favours paid to him,” claimed Lilavati Trust on Monday.

The Trust also claimed that there was no denial from HDFC Bank over its CEO and his family allegedly taking “free” medical treatment.

“No denial for Free Medical Treatment taken by MD/CEO and his family member,” they claimed.

HDFC Bank has not officially released any response to this development so far on Monday, 9 June 2025. Any response from the firm will be updated in the copy.

Lilavati Trust's earlier allegations Lilavati Trust on Sunday, 8 June 2025, was seeking HDFC Bank CEO's suspension and legal prosecution over alleged involvement in financial fraud and fund corruption related to the trust.

Along with CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Trust has also accused eight individuals, including former bank employees, of financial fraud and misappropriation of the trust's funds.

The private bank plans to pursue legal methods to recover public funds and will address the retaliatory actions taken by the Mehta family.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)