Brickwork Ratings expands board, appoints Santosh Nayar as chairman
Sebi had in September ordered Brickwork Ratings to broadbase its board with directors not related or connected to its founding management
Sebi had earlier directed winding down of Brickwork's operations for alleged violations, which the Securities Appellate Tribunal overturned in June last year
Brickwork Ratings on Tuesday appointed Santosh B. Nayar as its chairman, complying with an order of India's market regulator to broad-base its board.
