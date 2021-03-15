Brickwork Ratings, which has also appealed against the Kolkata National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order allowing a six-month repayment moratorium to the Srei group, said it will wait for the appellate tribunal’s order before taking any rating action.

This follows Care Ratings downgrading Srei’s ratings for an aggregate debt of Rs29,240.3 crore to “default". While Care Ratings classified debt of Rs17,411.96 in Srei Equipment Finance Ltd as ‘D’, or default, it also downgraded another Rs11,828.34 debt on the books of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd to the ‘D’ category.

“Brickwork Ratings (BWR) would like to update that even BWR has appealed against the said NCLT order dated 30 December 2020. On 10 March 2021, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), New Delhi heard the appeal and has directed that the matter be placed before the acting chairperson for listing this case before the appropriate bench…," the rating agency said.

The Kolkata-headquartered Srei group was in December granted moratorium on repayments by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from 1 January to 30 June. Under the scheme of arrangement, the company has proposed to make repayments to various categories of debenture holders over an extended period.

The NCLAT will hear on 23 March a case filed by Srei group’s bondholders challenging the Kolkata NCLT order. The non-bank financier missed repayments on 11 instances between 11 January and 10 March, showed data. Debenture trustees Axis Trustee Services Ltd and Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd which represent bondholders have jointly moved the tribunal against the NCLT order, which has impacted retail and institutional investors alike. Apart from bank loans, Srei is estimated to have outstanding market-linked debt instruments worth Rs1,210.08 crore, including the money put in by retail investors, according to data from Care Ratings.

Meanwhile, Srei Infrastructure Finance had said in a regulatory filing on 6 March that it believes the rating is "blatantly wrong, misleading and baseless".

