Brickwork Ratings to wait for NCLAT order before rating action on Srei

The NCLAT will hear on 23 March a case filed by Srei group’s bondholders challenging the Kolkata NCLT order. The non-bank financier missed repayments on 11 instances between 11 January and 10 March, showed data. Debenture trustees Axis Trustee Services Ltd and Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd which represent bondholders have jointly moved the tribunal against the NCLT order, which has impacted retail and institutional investors alike. Apart from bank loans, Srei is estimated to have outstanding market-linked debt instruments worth Rs1,210.08 crore, including the money put in by retail investors, according to data from Care Ratings.