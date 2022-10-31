Bridgestone Plans to Sell Russia Business
- Bridgestone in March suspend manufacturing activities in Russia
Bridgestone Corp. said Monday that it plans to sell its business in Russia to a local entity, citing uncertainty over supply challenges.
Bridgestone Corp. said Monday that it plans to sell its business in Russia to a local entity, citing uncertainty over supply challenges.
The Japanese tire maker said it expected more losses from the potential exit, in addition to the Russia business-related losses of 16.8 billion yen ($113.9 million) it booked in the second quarter.
The Japanese tire maker said it expected more losses from the potential exit, in addition to the Russia business-related losses of 16.8 billion yen ($113.9 million) it booked in the second quarter.
Bridgestone said its Russia business made up less than 2% of total revenue and didn’t issue any changes to its fiscal-year earnings guidance.
The company said it would take a few months to select the buyer and complete the sale.
Bridgestone in March suspend manufacturing activities in Russia and exports of tires to Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text