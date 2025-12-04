Brigade Enterprises expands Hyderabad footprint with ₹477 crore land acquisition in Neopolis

Brigade Enterprises Limited has significantly bolstered its presence in Hyderabad's burgeoning real estate market, announcing the successful acquisition of a prime land parcel in the city's rapidly developing Neopolis Phase 3. The company secured Plot No. 20, spanning 4.04 acres in Kokapet, through a competitive e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), it said in a stock exchange filing on 4 December.

₹ 118 crore per acre The acquisition was made at a substantial price of ₹118 crore per acre, the exchange filing noted. This transaction represents a total investment of approximately ₹477 crore and underscores Brigade's deep confidence in the city’s high-potential growth corridor and its strategic goal to scale operations in key metropolitan areas. The Neopolis micro-market is considered a major future hub for both commercial and residential ventures due to its planned infrastructure and strong connectivity.

This latest land deal is a continuation of Brigade's strategic focus on the area, reinforcing a prior, major investment in the same vicinity. The company is currently developing a nearby land parcel (Plot No. 8) into the ambitious Brigade Gateway, a premium mixed-use development, it said in the official statement. This iconic project, modeled after the company's successful ventures in Bengaluru, is designed to integrate multiple asset classes, featuring a major Orion Mall, the World Trade Center Hyderabad, a five-star deluxe InterContinental hotel, and high-end residential towers with a comprehensive clubhouse, the company added.

“Hyderabad is a key market in our expansion strategy,” said Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited. “Around this time last year, we launched Brigade Gateway in Neopolis — a premium mixed-use development inspired by our iconic Bengaluru project, bringing together all key asset classes including Orion Mall, World Trade Center Hyderabad, a five-star deluxe InterContinental hotel, and high-end residences supported by a well-appointed clubhouse. With a robust pipeline of projects planned for Hyderabad, this acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in high-potential locations and delivering well-designed, future-ready developments for discerning customers,” he added.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group brings nearly four decades of expertise, having transformed skylines across seven major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Its developments span Residential, Office, Retail, Hospitality, and Education sectors. The continuous investment in prime locations like Neopolis aligns with its commitment to quality and sustainable growth in the Southern Indian market.