Brigade Enterprises reports record sale bookings of ₹6,013 crore in FY24
Brigade Enterprises registered real estate sales volumes of 7.55 million square feet in FY24 and 2.72 million square feet in Q4FY24. The average realisation for FY24 increased by 23% annually.
Brigade Enterprises, the Bengaluru-headquartered real estate developer, reported a 46% annual rise in its sale bookings to record ₹6,013 crore in FY24 led by better demand for its housing projects.
