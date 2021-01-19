Brigade Group expands footprint in Hyderabad with 'Citadel'

The 11-acre residential project is situated in Hyderabad's Moti Nagar area. This is Brigade Group's second project in Hyderabad. "Brigade Citadel comprises of over 1,300 luxurious two- and three-bedroom homes which are competitively priced, starting at ₹75 lakh and ₹99 lakh respectively. With a thoughtful array of amenities and sprawling outdoors, each home is designed to maximise space through world-class architecture and conforms to the highest standards of quality. The project is set among aesthetic and lush landscaping with a lavish central courtyard seating area around a 100-year-old banyan tree," the company said in an official statement.

Rajendra Joshi, CEO, Residential, Brigade Enterprises said, "The sale of residential units has shown a steady rise in the last 6 months. We are expecting this trend to continue in 2021. We at Brigade Group look at Hyderabad as a vital growth driver, given that it recorded the lowest level of unsold inventory in the recent past compared to the other metros in the country. The launch of Brigade Citadel is in a sense Brigade Group's re-entry into Hyderabad. This will be our second offering after Brigade at NO. 7, Banjara Hills. The project saw very good traction during the pre-launch, even with absolutely no marketing."

Brigade Citadel is located between Bharat Nagar and Erragadda metro stations and is in close proximity to the main bus stop and the Begumpet railway station making it well connected to IT hubs and offices. It is also close to several leading schools, colleges and malls.

Other amenities include a 53,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, jogging track, outdoor gym, cricket practice net, basketball practice court, play lawn, children's play area, skating rink, urban plaza, amphitheatre and terrace pool.

Established in 1986, Brigade is one of India's leading property developers with over three decades of building positive experiences for all its stakeholders and winning customer's trust. Brigade has developed many landmark buildings and transformed the skyline across South India in the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and

education sectors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via