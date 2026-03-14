Bring your own food! LPG shortage prompts action by IT giants HCLTech, Infosys, Cognizant

Several companies have urged their employees to bring their own food amid nationwide concerns over an LPG shortage in the wake of the war in Iran. Cognizant has now joined the list of companies which have taken measures to reduce reliance on office cafeterias amid the "shortage".

Companies, including Infosys, HCL, and TCS, issued advisories as tensions in the Middle East impacted global energy markets. Amid the US-Israeli attack, Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz, affecting the passage of oil tankers and the movement of LPG and LNG supplies worldwide.

Here's what companies have told their employees:

1. Cognizant The tech major has reportedly encouraged its employees to adopt a "Bring Your Own Food" (BYOF) approach wherever feasible to reduce the heavy dependence on commercial LPG-reliant cafeterias.

According to the Times of India, Cognizant said it is preparing for possible disruptions driven by price volatility, supply prioritisation and strain on vendors.

As part of contingency planning for facilities and food services, Cognizant has reportedly identified alternative food vendors that do not rely on commercial LPG. These include those using induction or solar-based cooking.

As per the report, the company is also exploring partnerships with cloud kitchens operating on electric or solar power to meet meal requirements if conventional supplies are disrupted.

Cognizant is also weighing work-from-home or hybrid arrangements "for non-critical roles to reduce commute exposure [due to rising fuel cost]," the TOI reported.

2. HCLTech HCLTech has offered employees at its Chennai office the option to work from home on March 12 and 13, as the cooking gas shortage disrupted internal cafeteria operations, sources said.

Several cafeteria vendors were unable to operate due to the ongoing LPG crunch, prompting the company to allow staff to work remotely on the two days, the executives told Mint.

Infosys Infosys Ltd also issued advisories at at least two of its locations, including Bengaluru and Chennai.

Infosys told employees in Bengaluru that cafeterias would function with fewer menu items "amid an impending situation regarding availability of commercial LPG."