Bringing gen-next to the board? LIC is watching
Summary
- LIC expressed its unhappiness over 12 proposals pertaining to the appointment or reappointment of the next generation of founders in 11 promoter-led firms between January 2022 and 30 September 2023
BENGALURU : Founders of public companies naming their scions as senior executives or board members may find the going harder as the passing of baton comes under greater scrutiny from the world’s biggest public money managers, including Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the country’s largest domestic institutional investor.