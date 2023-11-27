Bringing gen-next to the board? LIC is watching

“The heartening thing to know is the rationale gives a peek into how LIC is thinking about these proposals. Agreed, it would have been perfect had LIC also walked the talk and exercised its vote and not abstained," said an executive at a Delhi-based alternative investment fund. “But one can argue that LIC is giving some time to management at each of the companies. Also, it will encourage other large private money managers to start exercising their voting rights to improve governance measures."