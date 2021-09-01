NEW DELHI : Pharmaceutical company Brinton on Wednesday announced the launch of its wellness and personal care range, Höhner Health, in India. Hohner has a range of products in nutritional supplements, baby skincare and personal care category.

Brinton plans to make Hohner a global brand, where the India launch will be followed by the US, UK, Europe, and south-east Asian Market along with Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and more. Hohner being a D2C brand, will give direct access to its range to the new age consumer all across.

The company claims that all products are of the finest quality natural extracts, vitamins, minerals and are manufactured in world-class production facilities certified by the US FDA, UKMHRA, WHO-GMP and others. .

“The new age individual has lost the balance between work and recreation which has taken a huge toll on their health and immunity. We want to aid them to take care of their health while still being able to cope up with the demands of a hectic lifestyle. With Höhner, they will be able to bring back the lost balance of health and feel revitalized in all forms," said Rahul Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals.

The company also plans to keep high-quality products accessible and affordable to many. The new range aims to meet the needs of the modern lifestyle of its new-age consumers.

