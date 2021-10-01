Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Britain's covid entry norms are ‘total chaos’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Britain's covid entry norms are ‘total chaos’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.mint
1 min read . 01:44 PM IST Livemint

Adar Poonawalla's comments come a week after the UK govt formally recognised the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

The Serum Institute of India will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise it substantially by January, Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview.

"Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, initially these supplies will be small but by January 2022, once we have satisfied domestic demands – people forget that India is still a lower-middle-income country – we will see large volumes go to COVAX," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson administration’s refusal to recognise India-made doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is causing “total chaos", Poonawalla said. 

“It is total chaos. I am calling on all countries to work together, harmoniously, to sign a mutually agreed pact. We can at least acknowledge a certification programme using vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO)," Poonawalla told The Telegraph.

Poonawalla's comments come a week after the UK govt formally recognised the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, but added that the discussions around vaccination certificates are still on.

India had warned UK of "reciprocal measures", but double-vaccinated Indians still have to quarantine because of "vaccination certification issues", according to UK officials.

Britain took India out of the ‘Red List’ and placed it in the ‘Amber List’ on August 8 that removed the requirement of hotel or institutional quarantine for Indian travellers but retained the need for home quarantine for 10 days.

In August, Adar Poonawalla had donated 10 crore to fund the hotel quarantines of thousands of Indian students arriving in the UK.

