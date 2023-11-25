Britain's Lloyds shake-up puts around 2,500 jobs at risk
Lloyds is poised to begin a consultation with staff in a number of roles, including analysts and product managers, the source said, adding many would go through a selection process and it was unclear how many would ultimately be cut.
Britain's biggest high street bank Lloyds is putting around 2,500 jobs at risk as part of a shake-up, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a renewed push by lenders to slash costs.
