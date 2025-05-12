Britannia may announce new CEO in 3-4 months

New Delhi: Biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd may name a new chief executive officer in three to four months following Rajneet Kohli's exit, according to the company's top management.

Varun Berry, the company’s executive vice-chairman and managing director, has been designated as CEO by the board of directors, effective 8 May 2025, in compliance with listing regulations of the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The role is in addition to his current role as the executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company. Accordingly, he will be re-designated as the executive vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, a regulatory filing made by the homegrown FMCG company Friday evening showed.

Commenting on the company’s succession planning and plans to appoint a new CEO during the company’s post-earnings call on Monday, Berry said his succession planning is underway.

"It is a statutory requirement that the position of CEO has to be filled," Berry said, commenting on his appointment made Friday. "But succession planning is at play, and it will definitely be clear to you in the next three to four months, things are in play. I cannot comment on anything more than that right now.”

Kohli, the company’s former CEO, announced his resignation from Britannia on 6 March and stepped down from his active role effective 14 March. He was subsequently appointed as executive director, foods, at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), effective 7 April 2025.

Kohli was named Britannia's CEO in 2022. At that time, Berry, who was then the managing director, became the executive vice-chairman and managing director, with Kohli reporting to him.

On Friday, Britannia Industries Ltd announced its full year and March quarter earnings.