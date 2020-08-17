Home >Companies >News >Britannia board declares interim dividend of 83 per share, approves issue of NCDs
1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 04:14 PM IST PTI

Britannia said its board has accorded its approval for the issue of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid-up debentures

New Delhi: FMCG major Britannia on Monday said its board has declared an interim dividend of 83 per share for the current fiscal and approved issue of bonus debentures.

"The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today, 17 August 2020, have: declared interim dividend of 83 per equity share of face value of 1 each for the financial year 2020-21," Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as August 27, 2020.

Britannia said its board has also accorded its approval for the issue of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid-up debentures, along with an appropriate cash component, as may be decided, aggregating to 41.50 per equity share of face value of 1 each, subject to the applicable tax laws at the relevant time, by way of bonus to the members of the company...under a scheme of arrangement.

In a separate filing, Britannia said the board of directors of the company have approved enhancement of limit for issuance of commercial paper from 800 crore to 1,279 crore.

Shares of Britannia were trading 2.07 per cent higher at 3,879.95 apiece on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

