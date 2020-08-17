Britannia said its board has also accorded its approval for the issue of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid-up debentures, along with an appropriate cash component, as may be decided, aggregating to ₹41.50 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each, subject to the applicable tax laws at the relevant time, by way of bonus to the members of the company...under a scheme of arrangement.