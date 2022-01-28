Britannia December quarter profit down 18%

“We delivered a high single digit volume growth significantly ahead of the market and a resilient double-digit top-line growth of 14%, driven by superlative performance across divisions and channels. While the rural markets across FMCG witnessed significant slowdown, we were able to maintain a significant competitive advantage through our focus to enhance rural footprint and our diligent market practices, which is reflected in the robust top-line growth and consistent gain in market share," said Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries Ltd.