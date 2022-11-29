Britannia enters into JV with Bel, to sell 49% stake in Britannia Diary

"BDPL will become a Joint Venture Company (‘JV Company’) of Britannia and Bel in India which will carry out/undertake the cheese business in the Territory. Further, as a part of the JVA, BDPL will allot equity shares to Britannia and Bel, in accordance with the terms of the Share Subscription Agreement entered between Britannia, Bel and BDPL, on 29th November 2022," the company said in its regulatory filing.

