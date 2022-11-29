Britannia Industries forms JV with Bel SA to sell packaged cheese in India1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 03:53 PM IST
This joint venture to develop, manufacture, market and sell cheese products in India and certain other countries
This joint venture to develop, manufacture, market and sell cheese products in India and certain other countries
New Delhi: Packaged foods company Britannia Industries Limited on Tuesday said it has entered into a joint venture agreement with French cheese maker Bel SA and its wholly owned subsidiary Britannia Dairy Private Limited (BDPL) to develop, manufacture, market and sell cheese products in India and certain other countries.