Britannia Industries forms JV with Bel SA to sell packaged cheese in India

“As a part of the JVA, Britannia shall sell and transfer 49% of its equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, BDPL, to Bel in accordance with the terms of the share Purchase Agreement entered between Britannia and Bel, on 29th November 2022. Consequently, Bel shall become the legal and beneficial owner of 49% of the entire issued, subscribed and paid‐up equity share capital of BDPL and the balance 51% shall continue to be held by Britannia. BDPL will become a Joint Venture Company of Britannia and Bel in India which will carry out and undertake the cheese business in the territory," it said in a filing to the exchanges.