Britannia Industries, French cheese maker Bel announce JV

“Cheese is an under-penetrated category, and this partnership will help expand the nascent but fast-growing cheese category by delivering innovative products and being a leader in fulfilling evolving consumer needs. This JV is also key to Britannia’s vision to be a responsible, total foods company," said Varun Berry, executive vice-chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries. In FY22, BDPL’s revenue stood at ₹340 crore. Both parties are infusing funds into the JV for business requirements. Other than that, Bel has bought stake in Britannia for ₹262 crore.