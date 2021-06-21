New Delhi: Packaged foods company Britannia Industries Limited on Monday announced relief measures to support over 10,000 frontline personnel impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

The company will provide assistance in the form of a term insurance policy and hospitalization insurance of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively, to those affected by covid-19. The beneficiaries include sales personnel and merchandisers employed with its distributors across the country.

“The company is also contributing ₹2 lakh each to the bereaved families of the personnel who were not insured earlier," it said in a statement.

Several fast-moving consumer goods companies said that on-ground sales staff was affected severely during the second wave of the pandemic. In fact, in its April earnings call, the maker of Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice biscuits said it was advising its sales staff against going to markets.

“In times like this, we are actually asking our salespeople not to go to the market. So again, we are going to see a downtrend as far as our distribution is concerned; there will be a lot more sales on telephone and a lot more wholesale trade during this time…This wave just seems to be a very, very vicious wave of covid," Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries, said in post-earnings call then.

Additionally, the company is offering domiciliary covid treatment worth ₹7,500 for patients who need support at home, apart from reimbursing vaccination costs.

“Despite the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, our frontline sales and merchandising personnel have worked tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of our brands across the nation," said Vipin Kataria, vice president, sales, Britannia Industries Limited.

These measures, said Kataria, will ensure business continuity while minimizing disruption.

