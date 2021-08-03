Britannia invests 130 cr in capacity building, to hike prices

The company is focusing on new product launches, they said, adding that it has introduced "fusion snacking" and expanded Britannia 50-50 basket. It unveiled the first-ever potato-based biscuits under the brand, "5050 Potazos".The product was unveiled in Assam and other North-East markets and will be rolled out in rest of the country in the coming months, the officials said.The COVID-induced lockdown had disrupted product launches as trials were delayed, they said.To meet demand, Britannia continues to invest in capacity building in various product lines, including dairy.