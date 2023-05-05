Britannia reports 47% jump in profit, initiates price cuts2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Consolidated sales during the quarter ended 31st March 2023 grew 11% to Rs. 3,892 crores, versus ₹3,508.35 crore reported in the year ago period.
New Delhi: Packaged food company Britannia Industries on Friday reported a 47% jump in quarterly net profit aided to ₹557.60 crore helped by softening raw material prices and increased cost-efficiencies.
