Britannia to invest more in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Packaged foods company Britannia Industries will increase its investment in Tamil Nadu to ₹550 crore from the earlier planned ₹300 crore to set up a plant in the region. The company, in a statement on Monday, said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government in this regard.

The company plans to expand capacity in the state given a surge in packaged food consumption in India. “Britannia announced that it has enhanced its investment plans from ₹300 crore to ₹550 crore over a period of 7 years in Tamil Nadu," the company said in a statement. The proposed plant, with a land requirement of 85 acres, will manufacture a variety of snacking products.

The investment will help Britannia generate an estimated 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

The southern state is one of the biggest markets for the maker of Tiger biscuits and Good Day cookies. “Tamil Nadu is one of our biggest and key markets for growth. It is the most diversified market and we have over the years invested towards strengthening our foothold in the state. We will continue to balance growth across our key markets as we look to further deepen our reach in the country," said Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries.

The company is looking at an overall capex of about ₹700 crores to set up new facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar, while also expanding manufacturing capabilities within in existing plants in the states of Maharashtra and Odisha, said Berry.

India’s long lockdown helped the sale of packaged foods. Consumers stuck at home helped drive demand for the company’s cookies, butter, bread, and cheese.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.