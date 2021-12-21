New Delhi: Packaged foods company Britannia Industries Ltd., has unveiled a new identity for its top-selling Good Day brand of biscuits.

This is the biggest makeover till date of the over three-decade-old brand.

“The all-new Good Day biscuit design will sport different kinds of smiles from the dimpled smile to the small smile, from the big smile to the double dimpled smiles. The new packaging also brings alive the concept of diverse smiles as each SKU will have pack designs with different smiles on the pack," the company said in a statement.

The new design is being backed by a high-intensity launch, with the new packs reaching more than 4.8 million retail outlets across India. Good Day was launched in India in 1987.

“The brand has rolled out a high decibel media plan to announce its new identity. The communication will be channelled through print, TV, social media and outdoor. A first of its kind augmented reality experience has been specially designed to make consumers feel an integral part of the campaign," the company said in its statement.

Today the brand has undergone its biggest makeover to date, to reflect the diverse smiles of India, said Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries Limited.

Britannia competes with other packaged foods and biscuit makers including Parle Products in the country’s biscuit market apart from players such as ITC Ltd.

“Every pack of Good Day across the country will carry multiple smiles as part of the biscuit design. This is the biggest tribute we can pay to the beautiful smiles of the large and loyal consumer base of Good Day, which has ensured the continued success of the brand in both urban and rural India," said Berry.

The new pack will be launched across all four variants of Good Day. Starting at ₹5, the new Good Day packs are already available across markets.

Britannia sells other biscuit brands such as Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold among others. Its portfolio of products expands beyond biscuits to include dairy, cake, rusk and breads.

