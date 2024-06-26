Britannia to exit West Bengal? TMC's Amit Mitra says no, but Kolkata factory workers accept VRS. See details
There is speculation that Britannia Industries may fully exit West Bengal after permanent workers at historic Taratala factory in Kolkata accepted VRS. We take a look at what we know so far.
Britannia Industries announced the departure of its permanent workers at the historic Taratala factory in Kolkata last week, and speculation is now rife that the biscuit-maker may fully exit West Bengal.