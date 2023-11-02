Britannia’s Better Snack Co brand to focus on heath foods

New Delhi: Packaged foods company Britannia Industries is using its recently launched Better Snack Co. brand to tap into growing consumer demand for healthier snacking options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Better Snack Co is a brand that we will leverage for healthier snacking products. It's definitely going to be a platform for us for the future," Varun Berry, vice chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries said during the company's post-earnings call on Thursday.

The company has rolled out a range of fox nuts under the brand, but the launch is currently limited to modern trade and e-commerce. "It's a very small category and we are not looking at distributing it widely. This is going to be a modern trade, e-commerce launch only. Till now we've seen reasonably good results on that," Berry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia is largely known for its biscuits and cookies, but has been trying to diversify its portfolio to become a "total foods company." Last year, the company formed a joint venture with Bel SA to develop and sell cheese products in India. In 2018, it also formed a joint venture with Chipita to launch packaged croissants.

Besides its core biscuit and bakery business, Britannia also sells bread, rusks, cakes, cream wafers, and salty snacks under the Time Pass brand. The company is also piloting a greater play in the fresh foods market with the launch of probiotic dahi, fresh lassi, and coconut water.

Britannia's push to diversify comes as consumers' taste profiles evolve. Shoppers in urban markets are looking for options beyond chips and cookies, and a slew of new-age brands selling trail mixes, health bars, and ethnic snacking have emerged, challenging incumbents like Britannia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on other launches underway, Berry said the company wants to play in the baked snacking space but is also experimenting with several other categories where it is not yet present.

"We are basically in the bakery and dairy space. We are doing some experiments with salty snacks, and we are looking at some of the other categories as well. But we're staying close to the middle so that we don't go too far from where our strength lies. Now, dairy is also becoming a big play for us…Having said that, there are lots of other categories which are interesting. Some of the large categories that we don't play in within the branded FMCG space are salty snacks, chocolates, etc. We know that at this point in time we don't have a right to succeed, even companies which have gotten into this have struggled, even companies with very deep pockets have struggled," he added.

Britannia and Parle Products are among the largest biscuit players in India. In fiscal 2023, Britannia reported revenues of ₹16,300.55 crore with a profit of ₹2,321.77 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

